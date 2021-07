A unique challenge confronts rising sophomores entering campus this fall: What does the second year of college look like when your first year was so nonconventional?. Freshmen are the focus of special welcoming initiatives, while third- and fourth-year students likely are on an academic path, developing interests and planning post-undergraduate ventures. In contrast, sophomores can be rudderless in the best of years, so the Second Year Experience (SYE) team was launched in the fall 2017 to engage, support and encourage them to develop a personal identity and purpose.