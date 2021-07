It's officially here, it's 4th of July week, and that means we're going to be hearing more fireworks shooting off than usual. Did you know in the city of Evansville it's actually only legal to shoot off fireworks on certain dates and not year-round? It's true! In Evansville, you can legally start setting off fireworks on June 29th and go through July 9th. There are also certain times you can set fireworks off too. I created a quick handy guide below that tells you all you need to know about how and when to set off fireworks so you can make sure you're following the law, and not get yourself a fine.