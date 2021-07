The Hot Wheels license has been one that was tailor-made for gaming and yet has had few full-on games over its lifetime. It has, however, been widely-revered for side content over the years with things like the Hot Wheels content in Forza Horizon 3 and most recently, Beach Buggy Racing 2 enabling players to enjoy Hot Wheels-infused thrills in game form. Now, Milestone is giving the Hot Wheels franchise its own game and aims to deliver an arcade-infused thrill ride that can please both gamers and fans of the long-running die-cast cars. Milehouse’s history is racing-centric, but none of their library is really arcade-esque, making this a departure for them and something that initially concerned me.