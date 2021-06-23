The Top 15 Things to Do in the Seychelles

Vaquita are one of the world’s most threatened mammals, with less than ten individuals thought to remain. These all exist in a small area of the Islands and Protected Areas of the Gulf of California UNESCO World Heritage site in Mexico, where entanglement in illegal fishing nets threatens their survival. The site was for this reason inscribed on the List of World Heritage in Danger in 2019. The Rapid Response Facility (RRF) is supporting removal of illegal fishing nets to save this critically endangered species from extinction.