The Top 15 Things to Do in the Seychelles
The beautiful islands of Seychelles are made up of 115 atolls, surrounded by pristine, crystal clear blue water. The Seychelles offers stunning beaches, lush tropical vegetation, and plenty of marine activities and water sports to enjoy. In addition, there are a host of things to do in the Seychelles, from visiting the huge tortoises at nature reserves to exploring the national parks on various islands. Read on for the best things to do in the East African islands of Seychelles.www.tripsavvy.com