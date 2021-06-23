Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celine Dept

By Tiffany Raiford
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecoming a famous TikTok star takes a certain kind of finesse, but no one can really tell you what it is. Is it luck? Is it a certain something that no one can pinpoint but everyone can recognize when they see someone who possesses it? What is it that allows people to find what they are looking for in a random person on the internet and want to follow them? What about the millions of others who feel the same? We don’t know, but we do know that whatever ‘it’ is, Celine Dept has it. She is a viral TikTok star who has more than 12 million fans and a lot of love from her peers – and she is here for it. Who is she and what is she doing with her life?

