Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Beyond Meat, KB Home, Steelcase and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Beyond Meat — Shares of the plant-based meat company dipped 1.3% in extended trading after JPMorgan reported that Dunkin' recently discontinued the Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich. "We personally enjoyed the Beyond Sausage sandwich at Dunkin' and thought it was one of BYND's best, but apparently it did not sell as well as expected," JPMorgan's Ken Goldman and Anoori Naughton said in a note.

