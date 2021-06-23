Universal Fixes Huge Attraction Complaint With Motion Sickness Restraint

Traveling to Orlando to get to Universal isn’t easy. It’s not just as simple as using some Floo Powder to travel to Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley or having your Minions prepare for your trip to visit Gru. You run yourself ragged for the week before your trip, making sure everything at work is done, everything at home is done, everything you need is packed and that you’re all ready to go. You’ve spent a couple of late nights and didn’t get enough sleep. You’re the perfect target for a cold or flu virus. You know what happens next, right? Runny, stuffy nose and coughing. Or maybe your child has an eye or ear infection or you might be suffering from a case of the stomach flu or food poisoning from that iffy seafood dish you ate last night. Whatever the cause, being sick while visiting Orlando isn’t fun. After all, this is supposed to be where you vacation like you mean it, right?