Universal Fixes Huge Attraction Complaint With Motion Sickness Restraint

By Alessa Dufresne
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one complaint that many Universal attractions receive, it is that many can cause motion sickness. Many Universal attractions utilize the technology of screens to immerse Guests into attractions. Still, at times, those screens combined with movement can cause some pretty terrible motion sickness depending on the Guest. Examples of this are The Simpsons Ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and Transformers: The Ride 3D.

