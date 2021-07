Actor Anthony Mackie has played Falcon in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe but from now on he will be Captain America. At the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an aged Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans) gives his shield to Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie), even so the hero does not believe he is worthy and only agrees to be the new Captain America after the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But the actor was not very happy that his character took that important turn.