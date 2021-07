Space Jam: New Legends is at the center of a controversy, as Lola Indigo was chosen to be the voice of Lola Bunny. It is not the first time it happens. Once again, Warner Bros. Spain made the decision to incorporate a famous person into the cast of a production because of his popularity and not because of his specific training to give voice to one of the characters. Or at least, this is what people think and also Vera Bosch, the young woman who voiced Lola Bunny in the official trailers for Space Jam: New Legends. But now, in the movie, Lola Indigo will give her voice.