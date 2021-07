Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four has finally arrived. As always, the season is full of brand new content. New weapons were added into the mix (which players can unlock for free in the new battle pass), there is a new Hijacked themed gulag, and more. Additionally, Season Four added yet another crossover between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in the form of Red Doors. You’ll now find them located throughout Verdansk ’84. The Red Doors play a role in the Black Ops Cold War story, so it is hardly surprising that they have made themselves at home in Warzone.