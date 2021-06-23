Cancel
Officer injured in Capitol riot says Kevin McCarthy’s claim he tried to set up meeting is ‘bulls***’

By Josh Marcus
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KI8V0_0adN1CMv00

Michael Fanone, a Washington DC police officer who was severely injured during the 6 January riot at the Capitol, said on Wednesday that public overtures about setting up a meeting from the top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, were “bullsh**.”

The controversy began when Minority Leader McCarthy told reporters, “I’d gladly meet with him ... We gave him the phone number to the scheduler and said we’d love to meet with you. Unfortunately he hasn’t followed up.”

Later that day, Mr Fanone said he had in fact reached out, and that Mr McCarthy’s statement’s were “bulls***.” (According to Mr McCarthy’s staff, at the time the GOP leader made the comments, Mr Fanone had spoken with their office but hadn’t yet reached out to their director of operations. He has since connected with Mr McCarthy’s scheduler on Wednesday.)

The officer was stun-gunned and beaten with a flag pole during the riot, and suffered a concussion, heart attack, and PTSD as result.

The flare-up is a reminder of the complicated reception the officers who defended the Capitol have received from certain parts of the Republican party. The GOP has in recent months staked much of its public messaging around defending the country from a figurative mob of left-wing protesters with ties to “antifa”, but has often clashed the officers who literally defended the Capitol from an actual mob.

Last week, 21 House Republicans voted against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol police officers, earning critcism from even fellow Republicans like Adam Kinzinger, who wrote on Twitter following the vote that, “How you can vote no to this is beyond me. Then again, denying an insurrection is as well. “

Officer Fanone says when he tried to speak with one of the representatives who voted against the honours, GOP congressman Andrew Clyde, the representative who once called the riot a “normal tourist visit” declined to shake his hand.

“I simply extended my hand and said, ‘How are you doing today, Congressman.’ I knew immediately he recognised me by the way he reacted. He completely froze. He just stared at me,” Mr Fanone said at the time .

Last month, Republicans also blocked the passage of a bipartisan commission that would investigate the riot, expanding on the modest congressional inquiries already under way, a move criticised by relatives of Capitol police officers who were injured or killed on 6 January.

The GOP’s reluctance to engage further with the issue is perhaps due to its deep ties to the trends and figures that allowed the Capitol riot to take place in the first place. The fervent Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol were undoubtedly egged on by the former president and his congressional allies, who spent months claiming without evidence that the election was rigged, and largely haven’t moved on since.

Even after Congress was back in session, the night of the riots, more than 100 GOP House members and multiple senators voted to challenge the election results.

Despite the occasional criticism from moderate Republicans like Rep Adam Kinzinger, the party has largely avoided striking out against Mr Trump, who remains extremely popular with the base and influential with the party.

The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

So much for ‘action’: McCarthy dials back early pledge to rein in Republicans who cross the line as Gosar, others go unpunished

Early in his tenure, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took decisive action against a Republican who embraced racist views. “I’ve watched on the other side that they do not take action when their members say something like this. Action will be taken,” McCarthy said in a January 2019 interview on CBS, outlining his plan to strip Steve King, an Iowa Republican, of his committee assignments.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

McCarthy threatens to strip GOP members of committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on 1/6 commission

(CNN) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday issued a blanket threat during a meeting with freshmen members of his caucus that he would strip any Republican member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on the select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection, according to two GOP sources with knowledge of the matter.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

House approves select committee to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The House voted 222-190 on Wednesday to create a select committee to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved forward with the creation of a committee controlled by Democrats after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would have established a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

House's Capitol riot committee can't worry about Republican feelings

If I could give one piece of advice to Democrats in the House, it would be to stop worrying about what Republicans like Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz, etc., are saying about their agenda — up to and including righteous efforts to investigate the Capitol riot. As the House voted Wednesday on a resolution to establish a Jan. 6 committee, the opinion of provocateurs like Gaetz should have been the least of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s concerns.
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Republican congressman says Marjorie Taylor Greene 'doesn't do anything' but 'try to be famous'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared on CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown Sunday, where the congressman from Illinois spoke about fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Though Greene is new to Congress, she’s gained notoriety for espousing fantastical conspiracy theories and launching verbal attacks on Democratic colleagues, becoming one of the more high-profile members of the GOP.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Police Officer Emerges From McCarthy Meeting and Says, ‘I Need a Drink’

D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone walked out of a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Friday and told reporters, “I need a drink,” according to Newsweek. The frustrated policeman had met with McCarthy to request that the Republican leader denounce the Republican members of Congress who voted against bestowing the Congressional Gold Medal on the officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Fanone, who suffered a heart attack while unconscious as the result of a stun gun used on him during the riot, also asked McCarthy to censure Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) for comparing the attempted insurrection to “a normal tourist visit.” Fanone said he was disappointed with McCarthy’s response, which was that he would “address it in a personal level with some of those members,” according to the Associated Press. “As a leader of the House Republican Party, it’s important to hear those denouncements publicly… This experience for me is not something that I enjoy doing. I don’t want to be up here on Capitol Hill. I want to be with my daughters,” Fanone said.
Congress & Courtscbs19news

Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection confronted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday, asking him to publicly denounce statements by GOP members who have voted against honoring police and downplayed the violence of the attack. Officer Michael...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

House GOP Leader to Meet With Officer Hurt in Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday, according to two people familiar with the meeting. Officer Michael Fanone has said for...