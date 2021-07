While the topic comes up on occasion, one thing iOS users will never be able to do is sideload applications on iPhone and iPad devices, at least not without official support from Apple. Jailbreaking is another story, of course. But as far as native support goes, Apple has taken a very different approach to sideloading than Google. Lest there be any doubt about where the company still stands, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked at length about security, privacy, and why sideloading is not going to happen.