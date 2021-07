Many players have been enjoying the new content in the Fortnite Season 7 since the alien invasion. Whether flying UFOs, or hunting down live loot llamas there is something for everyone. One important part of Fortnite that has not changed is the regular rollout of weekly challenges. The Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 challenges are now available and ready to complete. There is a lot of XP up for grabs, so these are definitely worth completing to progress your battle pass. One Fortnite challenge requires you to find and interact with a Dead Drop. There are a total of four Dead Drops hidden in Weeping Woods, but you only need to find one of them.