Linux Foundation Tackles Data Collaboration With Permissive License

Collaborative learning, which enables collaborative and decentralized training of deep neural networks at multiple institutions in a privacy-preserving manner, is rapidly emerging as a valuable technique in healthcare applications. However, its distributed nature often leads to significant heterogeneity in data distributions across institutions. Existing collaborative learning approaches generally do not account for the presence of heterogeneity in data among institutions, or only mildly skewed label distributions are studied. In this paper, we present a novel generative replay strategy to address the challenge of data heterogeneity in collaborative learning methods. Instead of directly training a model for task performance, we leverage recent image synthesis techniques to develop a novel dual model architecture: a primary model learns the desired task, and an auxiliary "generative replay model" either synthesizes images that closely resemble the input images or helps extract latent variables. The generative replay strategy is flexible to use, can either be incorporated into existing collaborative learning methods to improve their capability of handling data heterogeneity across institutions, or be used as a novel and individual collaborative learning framework (termed FedReplay) to reduce communication cost. Experimental results demonstrate the capability of the proposed method in handling heterogeneous data across institutions. On highly heterogeneous data partitions, our model achieves ~4.88% improvement in the prediction accuracy on a diabetic retinopathy classification dataset, and ~49.8% reduction of mean absolution value on a Bone Age prediction dataset, respectively, compared to the state-of-the art collaborative learning methods.