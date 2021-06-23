Cancel
Linux Foundation Tackles Data Collaboration With Permissive License

WebProNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Linux Foundation has announced the CDLA-Permissive-2.0 license agreement to make it easier to share AI and ML data. The rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning have created a need for a new type of license that allows data sets and learning models to be shared, as well as incorporated into AI and ML applications.

www.webpronews.com
