Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border

Regarding “VP Kamala Harris visits border today as administration struggles to house migrant children,” (June 25): So Vice President Kamala Harris finally made it to the border. Oh wait, her trip was to El Paso where there is no stream of immigrants entering the country. Guess that a trip to a hot spot like La Joya, or anywhere in the Rio Grande Valley would have been poor optics. How about a visit to Fort Bliss where children are being held and are having severe emotional issues? There was no visit with those on the front lines of the tidal wave of migration nor with any of the migrants themselves. But Harris is continuing to search for the root causes of the surge. While doing that, how about putting some control on the illegal flow so that the people in the Valley can lead safe lives? Working long-term to solve the problem is honorable and needed but meanwhile the country has to spend more time, money and resources on those breaking the law while neglecting citizens with legitimate needs of their own.