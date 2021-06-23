Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks in Miami

Summers in Miami are notoriously brutal. You can feel yourself melting on your walk from the car to your next air-conditioned destination. Weather-wise, 2021 is poised to be just as awful with NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predicting another active hurricane season of up to 20 named storms. Fun-wise, it’s a jam-packed season of silver linings as the New Yorkers, the tech bros and every other out-of-towner that moved here during lockdown skedaddles back home. Rainy, muggy, hotter-than-Hades—summer 2021 is for the locals and here’s why you should actually get excited about sticking around.