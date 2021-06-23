Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks in Miami

By Virginia Gil
Posted by 
Time Out Miami
Time Out Miami
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sadly, Fourth of July fireworks in Miami aren’t returning to their pre-2020 glory this year either. Bayfront Park’s big display over Downtown Miami was officially canceled and other large pyrotechnic shows, such as the Biltmore Hotel’s in Coral Gables, have also been paused in 2021. So where does that leave us? With a number of alternative celebrations, featuring drive-in displays and LED walls to supplement the sparkle. Below, a look at where to catch fireworks this July 4th.

www.timeout.com
Community Policy
Time Out Miami

Time Out Miami

Miami, FL
156
Followers
302
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Aventura, FL
Government
Coral Gables, FL
Government
City
Miami Lakes, FL
City
Aventura, FL
City
Doral, FL
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami Springs, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Miami#Independence Day#The Biltmore Hotel#Country Club Drive#The Trump National Hotel#Cityofdoral#Trump National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
Time Out Miami

This new dive bar pays tribute to Miami’s most famous people named Don

Kush Hospitality Group loves a good bar theme. They’ve given us Hialeah speakeasy La Cocina Cocteleria, Wynwood’s backdoor beer market La Botanica and, most recently, Brickell’s Babylon Club—a throwback to Scarface-era Miami. Next week, Kush introduces us to the strange and wonderful world of local greats named Don with Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar, tucked just under Café Kush at the Selina Gold Dust Motel in MiMo.
Miami, FLPosted by
Time Out Miami

20 small things that bring Miamians immense joy

There’s so much to love about living in Miami. We have year-round summer, beautiful beaches, incredible bars and restaurants and the ability to dine around the world without ever leaving our city. It’s truly a multicultural destination. These are the more obvious reasons to appreciate life in the 305, but our days are also filled with inconsequential experiences that spark tremendous joy.
Miami, FLPosted by
Time Out Miami

10 reasons to actually get excited about summer in Miami this year

Summers in Miami are notoriously brutal. You can feel yourself melting on your walk from the car to your next air-conditioned destination. Weather-wise, 2021 is poised to be just as awful with NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predicting another active hurricane season of up to 20 named storms. Fun-wise, it’s a jam-packed season of silver linings as the New Yorkers, the tech bros and every other out-of-towner that moved here during lockdown skedaddles back home. Rainy, muggy, hotter-than-Hades—summer 2021 is for the locals and here’s why you should actually get excited about sticking around.
Miami, FLPosted by
Time Out Miami

Here’s where to celebrate Pride Month 2021 in Miami

Hello, National Pride Month! June welcomes another opportunity to celebrate our wonderful and vibrant LGBTQ+ community across the country. It’s no different in Miami where the rainbow flag flies high 365 days a year. While the city’s annual Pride festivities typically take place in April, 2021’s Miami Beach Pride is scheduled for September. In the meantime, jump on the rest of the world’s proverbial bandwagon because if there’s anything we learned from lockdown, there’s no time like the present to celebrate and show your Pride.