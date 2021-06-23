Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks in Miami
Sadly, Fourth of July fireworks in Miami aren’t returning to their pre-2020 glory this year either. Bayfront Park’s big display over Downtown Miami was officially canceled and other large pyrotechnic shows, such as the Biltmore Hotel’s in Coral Gables, have also been paused in 2021. So where does that leave us? With a number of alternative celebrations, featuring drive-in displays and LED walls to supplement the sparkle. Below, a look at where to catch fireworks this July 4th.www.timeout.com