‘Woe’ Is Weak

By Mike Poulos
Journal & Topics
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“WOE” (84 min., Rated R for violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language and some drug use). 4 out of 10. “WOE” is an oddly blended entry in the horror genre that meanders in-and-out of being nothing more than a suspense-thriller, then reverts to horror gimmicks ultimately ending on a thud with an ending that’s as puzzling as the entire story. You can see the potential of a convoluted twist in the storyline being woven with hints of otherworldly possession, but then it backs off, becomes a melodramatic downer…then back to a mystery. I wish writer-director Matthew Goodhue could have made up his mind on where he wanted this story to go.

