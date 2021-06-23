Keitel Key To ‘Lansky’

“Lansky” (118 min., Rated R for violence, language throughout, sexuality, thematic elements, and some drug references). 8 out of 10. Meyer Lansky, a Russian-born Jew who immigrated to the U.S. with his parents when he was only 10 in 1912, is a historical figure of some notoriety in the American crime industry that I honestly had little knowledge of until I saw this movie. My research on Lansky revealed a mountain of information about his involvement in the organized crime, hanging out with the likes of famously known mob bosses Bugsy Siegel and Lucky Luciano. Lansky was making a name for himself when Bugs Moran, Frank Costello and Al Capone were still active.