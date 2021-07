A Louisiana man was arrested this week after law enforcement authorities say he impersonated a police officer and tried to execute an unlawful traffic stop on another vehicle. Unfortunately for the alleged counterfeit cop, the driver of the vehicle he is said to have pulled over was not only an off-duty sheriff’s deputy — he was a sheriff’s deputy who responded to a domestic violence call earlier in the year involving the alleged imposter patrolman. Bottom line: the deputy knew the defendant wasn’t a member of law enforcement, the local sheriff has said.