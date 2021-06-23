Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Today’s Forgotten 45 @ 45!

By Shawn Foxx
1057kokz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally, this song came out in 1969 and made a band called Steam a houshold name. That version went to #1 for two weeks and spent time on the charts into 1970 as well. The song was huge for Steam!. It was recorded and covered by Bananarama in 1983 and...

1057kokz.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Nylons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicjazztimes.com

Nick Hakim & Roy Nathanson: Small Things (NYXO)

God bless Roy Nathanson. At 70, the saxophonist/poet has become the de facto representative of all that oddball jazz can offer via his work as a Lounge Lizard, as a co-founder of the Jazz Passengers, and whatever off-kilter noise his solo endeavors can fit in. This time, Nathanson has hooked up with alternative R&B vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and Brooklynite Nick Hakim for the intimate angular soul-jazz of Small Things.
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "blandishment"

Blandishment \BLAN-dish-muhnt\ (noun) - Speech or action that flatters and tends to coax, entice, or persuade; allurement -- often used in the plural. "The woman was temptation personified, and every blandishment she offered contained a challenge, I thought, to my ultimate moral strength." -- Jack Whyte, 'The Singing Sword'. Blandishment...
MusicThe Quietus

Birds Of Maya

Philadelphia's Birds of Maya show a brutality bordering on the sublime, finds Alex Deller. Seems apt that a band as messy and addled as Birds Of Maya should record an album back in 2014 and then just… forget about it for a bit. Presumably the tapes were left on a high shelf, buried beneath an avalanche of pit-stained t-shirts or tucked behind piles of old newspapers slowly turning yellow in the basement.
ReligionWVNews

Today's scripture

They all joined together constantly in prayer, along with the women and Mary the mother of Jesus, and with his brothers. — Acts 1:14. Jesus’ resurrection changed everything! The women who were so faithful to him through the crucifixion and resurrection are there, obediently praying in expectation. As we might expect, Jesus’ mother is there praying as well. But look carefully and you will see Jesus’ brothers, once doubting and ridiculing him, now praying in expectation of their risen brother’s release of power through the outpouring of the Holy Spirit. Yes, they are waiting, but not idly waiting. Yes, they are praying, but they are also expecting the great work of the risen Jesus which will be done through them! God does amazing things when people who love the risen Jesus pray with expectation. So what are you waiting for? Get with a group of those who love Jesus, and pray with expectation for God’s work to be done through you.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
Celebrationsephotozine.com

Today is Father's Day

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. A few archive pictures of my Dad, Arthur Riley, today. It's quite some time since he died, but it's a good day to show him during his peak in the Royal Air Force in WWII. He was in North Africa and Italy, particularly around Bari. If Gina is still alive, just about possible, he spoke of her often but never saw her again after the war. We have no pictures of Gina as my Mum destroyed them all.....
Burlington, VTlightning100.com

Liz Cooper – “Slice of Life”: DJ Pick of the Week

Liz Cooper makes her solo debut with her new single “Slice of Life” from her anticipated album Hot Sass. This being her first album separate from The Stampede, Cooper, alongside Ryan Usher, Joe Bisirri, and Michael Libramento, recorded at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, Vermont. “Slice of Life” is a raw and untamed peak into the 12-track LP, and is Stephanie’s DJ Pick of the Week!
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "plebeian"

(noun) - 1 : One of the plebs, or common people of ancient Rome; opposed to patrician. 2 : One of the common people or lower classes. 3 : A coarse, crude, or vulgar person. "A merciless patrician had despoiled a plebeian virgin, beaten and humiliated her outraged plebeian suitor, and driven her distraught plebeian father to an act of uttermost shame and desperation." -- Steven Saylor, 'Roma'
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Unknown treasures: the forgotten women of Manchester’s Factory Records

From its figurehead Tony Wilson through to the male-dominated bands that found fame on the label, Factory Records is sometimes seen as the epitome of a muso lad fest. But a new exhibition at Manchester’s Science and Industry Museum is having a go at changing all that, casting welcome light on the women who were integral not only to Factory’s birth but its three decade-long survival.
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "virago"

Virago \vuh-RAH-go; vuh-RAY-go\ (noun) - 1 : A woman of extraordinary stature, strength, and courage. 2 : A woman regarded as loud, scolding, ill-tempered, quarrelsome, or overbearing. "For you are the witch Magrit, the horrid harridan, the repulsive termagant, the fustigant fury, the lamia rampant, the execrable harpy, the verminous...
Electronicsopenculture.com

The Story of the MiniDisc, Sony’s 1990s Audio Format That’s Gone But Not Forgotten

“If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.” Whether or not pioneering carmaker Henry Ford actually uttered that quip, it has long held near-Biblical status in the realm of American business. On the other side of the Pacific, Sony founder Akio Morita put it less memorably but more generally: “If you ask the public what they think they’ll need, you’ll always be behind in this world. You’ll never catch up unless you think one to ten years in advance, and create a market for the items you think the public will accept at that time.” And had Sony, creator of the Walkman and co-creator of the Compact Disc, asked its customers what they wanted in the late 1980s, they may well have said digital cassette tapes.
Hobbiesdotesports.com

Predicting Mark Rosewater’s MTG Adventures in the Forgotten Realms teasers

Spoiler season for Magic: The Gathering’s first crossover set Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms begin tomorrow, but Senior Game Designer Mark Rosewater’s pre-release teaser blog gives plenty of hints as to what’s coming. Before every set, Rosewater gives over a dozen hints pointing to new mechanics and...
LifestyleSFGate

We've all forgotten how to pack and it's hilarious and maddening

It’s Wednesday, which means now — no, not two days from now — is when you should be packing for your weekend away. It doesn’t matter where you’re going or how long you’ll be there. Now is the time. Why? Because we’ve all gotten hilariously, maddeningly bad at traveling. After...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.