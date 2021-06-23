Dallas and Mesquite announce $70 million joint effort to fight back against homelessness

Pixabay

The two cities in the Dallas County have announced the initiative that will help significantly with reducing homelessness in the area.

The Dallas Real Time Rapid Rehousing (DRTRR) will have as its target to make sure 2,600 people who experience homelessness will get adequate housing. Among them there are 100 domestic violence survivors and 100 families, plus more than 2,400 homeless people.

The funds will be coming from both cities. The DHA Housing Solutions of North Texas will also contribute to this project, as will the nonprofit Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.

A whole range of services for the homeless will be provided by Continuum of Care from the Dallas and Collin counties and through the Homeless Collaborative.

What is the program setting out to achieve?

The set target for the program is to offer permanent housing options for families in need. This will be done through 655 vouchers given out through the American Recovery Plan Act.

The rest of the homeless people will receive housing for 12 months. Their rent will be paid for that timeframe and during those months the affected individuals will also benefit from services meant to “stabilize their lives, address health issues, and find employment,” as CBS News points out.

“Too many people, particularly African Americans, experience homelessness in our city and in our region. This problem has been growing for many years, and it is clear that we have to act now to address the myriad causes of homelessness and implement short-term and long-term solutions that provide people with stability and pathways to better lives. With the help of these federal resources and a commitment from other cities, Dallas County, and our homelessness services providers such as MDHA, we have an incredible opportunity to make a significant impact on this critical issue.,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson stated for the news outlets.

“It is thrilling to see so many community stakeholders, cities, the County, public agencies, non-profits, and the philanthropic community, uniting to create a bigger impact than any of us could have on our own,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins shared with the news outlet.