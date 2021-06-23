Cancel
Ashland, KY

Man jailed after early-morning stabbing

By Henry Culvyhouse
Posted by 
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 9 days ago

An early Saturday morning stabbing at the Castle Apartments resulted in one man jailed on a first-degree assault charge.

Ashland Police officers were dispatched around 1:23 a.m. to the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue for reports of a stabbing, according to a criminal citation. Upon arrival, the victim told officers he had been stabbed inside an apartment occupied by 51-year-old Charles Ray Miller.

Miller readily admitted he’d stabbed the victim, stating the victim had been at his apartment for two hours before he had worn out his welcome, records show. When the victim refused to leave, an argument ensued, according to Miller’s account in the court records.

The victim allegedly called Miller’s girlfriend the equivalent of a female dog, which ticked off the suspect, records show. Already armed with a knife because he “knows how (the victim) is,” Miller told police a fight ensued, records show.

During the fight, Miller stabbed the victim several times in the arms and chest, according to court records. Following the stabbing, the victim went out into a hallway and collected his belongings — records show neither man called the law or EMS.

Miller is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

