High Point University student, Courtney Loux, helps out children from The Point Prep and Leadership Academy build solar ovens on the first day of HPU’s Annual STEM camp. HIGH POINT, N.C. June 22, 2021–Rockets are preparing to launch as High Point University students host an exciting week of STEM camp for local children. This year’s camp, hosted at The Point Prep and Leadership Academy, began on June 21. The week is filled with a variety of activities and concludes on Friday with a launch of the rockets the students are building.