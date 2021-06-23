Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

When Does Sentinels of Light Start?

By Jacquelyn Li
Posted by 
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sentinels of Light, the newest chapter in Riot Games' Ruination-themed project, is set to begin in League of Legends soon this summer. Players first discovered the Sentinels of Light event through a teaser puzzle on the official League website. Solving the puzzle unveiled a piece of splash art that features Viego and several sentinels of light - including a new unreleased marksman. Fans can prepare themselves for the biggest event of the League franchise this year.

www.dbltap.com
Community Policy
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
565
Followers
4K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentinels#Art#Riot Games#Roadmap#Teamfight Tactics#Sentinel Of Light#Vayne Olaf#Pantheon#Spirit Blossom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
Related
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Riot Games announces the return of the Ruined King with franchise-wide event, Sentinels of Light

Sentinels of Light, Riot Games’ next major franchise event, has just been announced through a web puzzle that players cleverly uncovered recently. Eagle-eyed fans unearthed the site by pooling their knowledge of League of Legends lore together - they scoured Riot Games’ social media profiles, deciphered link changes, and unlocked the announcement with some impressive super-sleuthing.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Developers Exploring a Potential Wattson Buff

A potential buff for Wattson in Apex Legends is in the works, Respawn Entertainment Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein confirmed Thursday. Along with the launch of the Genesis Collection Event on June 29, Apex Legends will be receiving a hefty amount of quality of life updates—including one that left players in the community concerned about the dev team's plans regarding Wattson.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to solve League’s Sentinels of Light web puzzle: A guide

Riot teased upcoming League of Legends content today with a web puzzle featuring Viego. And it didn’t take long for it to be solved. The League community quickly solved the riddle, posting their findings on Reddit today. After a few inputs, fans can view and download a Sentinels of Light wallpaper that likely hints at an upcoming event and champion.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Riot Announces Champions to Get Prestige Skins in 2021

Below is the list of all champions receiving prestige skins in 2021:. Ruined Pantheon (to be released Patch 11.14) LeBlanc (for a previously released skin) Morgana (for a previously released 975 RP skin, with additional features added to the Prestige version) Riot also provided a few teasers for the rare...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

When Does TFT Reckoning 11.13 Release?

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.13 is expected to release on June 23, 2021 with small changes to the game. It has been two weeks since Patch 11.12 was released. Patch 11.13 has relatively small but powerful changes coming to TFT. As Riot Games put it, "many small levers" will be pulled.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

League of Legends’ Sentinels of Light event lands next month

Are you a League of Legends fan? Or better yet, are you also a fan of League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant? If so, then oh boy are you in for a treat. Yes, the Sentinels of Light event is incoming, bringing with it fresh experiences for each Riot title.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How to Enable Overwatch Cross-play

Overwatch cross-play has finally arrived. Players can officially start connecting with friends and rivals on any platform thanks to the arrival of cross-play for Overwatch. For those who have yet to establish a Battle.net account with Blizzard, allow us to walk you through the process. You'll be linking up with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch players in no time at all.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Horizon has Plans Behind the Scenes, Devs say

Apex Legends developers have changes planned for Horizon, according to Josh Medina, a producer for Respawn Entertainment. Dr. Mary "Horizon" Somers has taken a backseat in Apex Legends as of late. The Scottish astrophysicist won't be receiving any buffs or nerfs within the next even patch for Genesis. Thanks to Medina, however, Horizon fans have a bit of renewed hope for their favorite "master of gravity."
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Respawn Entertainment Teases Return of Skull Town

Respawn Entertainment teased the return of Skull Town for Apex Legends. The return of Kings Canyon’s Skull Town could be seen on arenas, the new game mode that focuses on 3v3 battles. Since its removal in Season 5 of when the specific zone sunk into the sea, this is the first teaser the community has gotten of a potential return.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

All Arenas Changes in Apex Legends Genesis Update

Apex Legends' Genesis Collection event is fast approaching, and developer Respawn Entertainment's patch notes for the update include plenty of changes for Arenas. The Collection update doesn't arrive until June 29, so now's your chance to get ahead of the changes. The biggest one in the update is the addition of Skull Town from Kings Canyon as a new arena, but there are plenty of balance adjustments you'll want to get a handle on in your pursuit of Arenas greatness. Here are all the changes in the update.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How To Get Free Skins in League of Legends

Free skins in League of Legends are obtainable through several ways. League of Legends might be a free game, but in-game purchases are common. Likewise, skins have become a big part of League of Legends. It does not effect any of our performances, yet players still greed for the special looks provided for their favorite champions.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes June 2021

Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes for the month of June bring attention to a few of our beloved heroes getting adjustments on the latest update. In general, a handful of heroes have been patched with a 20% reduction rate of damage. The developers intended for players to optimize their hitscan range, depending on where their targets get hit within distance.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Ashe's Deadlock Challenge: How to Complete Quickly

Ashe's Deadlock Challenge is here. From June 22 through July 5, players can earn in-game rewards such as player icons, seven unique sprays, and the Deadlock Ashe skin. Players need to win a total of nine new rewards. Here is how to quickly complete the event challenges:. Overwatch Ashe's Deadlock...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Weapon Changes Explained

Apex Legends Genesis Collection weapon changes will be rather numerous. EA and Respawn have announced a new limited-time collection event for Apex Legends titled Genesis Collection. The event kicks off June 29 and concludes on July 13, bringing in the original battle royale map with everyone's favorite drop zone, Skull Town.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot details extensive Lillia changes set to launch with League Patch 11.14

The jungle meta in League of Legends has shifted quite a bit since the start of season 11, leaving many champions looking for any chance at relevancy around Summoner’s Rift. One of League’s more recent additions to the jungle, Lillia, has shifted immensely from her power early in the season, and now she’s on track to get the help she needs to get back on all of her feet.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

When does Overwatch competitive season 29 begin?

Much like the threat of overly hot summer days and painful sunburns, the next competitive season of Overwatch is lurking around the corner. When season 29 kicks off, however, console players may be the ones feeling the burn. Season 28 of competitive Overwatch has been going strong for almost two...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Best Warzone Operator Skins July 2021

The five best Warzone operator skins July 2021 list is here to breakdown which outfits and characters are the best to use during Season 4. Look good, play good. Here are the five operator skins to use in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone in July 2021. 5 Best...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

League of Legends Characters Getting Nerfs, Boosts and Buffs when Patch 11.14 Launches

Game company Riot Games will be making some big changes soon to many characters in popular MOBO League of Legends in the next patch. Lead Game Designer Jeevun Sidhu recently took to his personal Twitter account to share who is getting the nerfs, the boosts, the buffs, and other changes in patch 11.14. Akali, Karma, Malzahar, Shaco, Nocturne, and Xin Zhao will be getting nerfed in the next patch.