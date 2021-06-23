Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Northern Berks Calendar

berksmontnews.com
 7 days ago

Expanding Horizons: 7 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, with Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and Bring the Change as part of Anti-Hate Summer Reading Program via Zoom. Author and illustrator Mike Curato will speak. His novel, "Flamer," won 2021 Golden Kite Award from the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and 2021 LGBTQ Young Adult Lambda Literary Award. Program ideal for teens 14 and older, or with adult supervision. Register at https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/expanding-horizons-mike-curato.

www.berksmontnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
State
Illinois State
City
Birdsboro, PA
City
Barto, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Boyertown, PA
County
Berks County, PA
City
Bally, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Expanding Horizons#Exeter Community Library#Belgian#Chinese#Dj#Lutheran Church#Studio B#Friend Inc#Community Services#Kutztown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves Arizona voting restrictions in place

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions do not run afoul of federal law, rejecting a Democratic challenge and dealing a blow to voting rights advocates. The 6-3 decision, which fell along familiar ideological lines, comes as a raft of GOP-crafted voting limits...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. read more. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.