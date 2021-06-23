Northern Berks Calendar
Expanding Horizons: 7 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, with Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and Bring the Change as part of Anti-Hate Summer Reading Program via Zoom. Author and illustrator Mike Curato will speak. His novel, "Flamer," won 2021 Golden Kite Award from the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and 2021 LGBTQ Young Adult Lambda Literary Award. Program ideal for teens 14 and older, or with adult supervision. Register at https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/expanding-horizons-mike-curato.www.berksmontnews.com