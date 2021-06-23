4647 Dudley Lane

This warm home, located in the heart of Chastain Park, is absolutely perfect for those looking for a large yard and plenty of room to grow! The traditional architecture is framed by hydrangea blooms, hardy crepe myrtles, and colorful window boxes, which accent the home’s Southern charm. The fenced backyard has an abundance of colorful greenery, flower gardens, and two flat grassy play areas for the kiddos and pups to run around and play! There is room to add a pool and still have plenty of outdoor space.