Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

4647 Dudley Lane

buckhead.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis warm home, located in the heart of Chastain Park, is absolutely perfect for those looking for a large yard and plenty of room to grow! The traditional architecture is framed by hydrangea blooms, hardy crepe myrtles, and colorful window boxes, which accent the home’s Southern charm. The fenced backyard has an abundance of colorful greenery, flower gardens, and two flat grassy play areas for the kiddos and pups to run around and play! There is room to add a pool and still have plenty of outdoor space.

www.buckhead.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Diamonds#Southern#French#Chastain Park Homeowners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...