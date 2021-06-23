Allen earns Kiwanis scholarship

Hannah Kay Allen receives a $750 check after winning the Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Russell High School. At left is Tom Saylor, treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, and at right is Lisa Henderson, chair of the scholarship committee. Submitted photo

RUSSELL Russell High School’s Hannah Kay Allen is the recipient of the 2021 Kiwanis Key Club scholarship.

Treasurer Tom Saylor and scholarship chair Lisa Henderson handed Allen the $750 scholarship check at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County.

Allen plans to attend the University of Kentucky this fall, majoring in chemistry and biology, then pursue a degree in radiology.

She has been accepted into the Lunsford research program and will have the opportunity to shadow a radiologist this fall, according to the Kiwanis Club.

Allen said she was inspired to pursue a career in radiology when her grandma had to travel to Cleveland for a radiology procedure not available here. “I want to bring procedures like she needed back to Appalachia,” she told Kiwanians.

Allen is the daughter of Jerry and Tonya Allen, of Greenup. She was an elementary student in the Greenup County school system before transferring to Russell when she started middle school.

She was co-captain of the varsity softball team at Russell. She was also a member of several other school organizations, including the science olympiad team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club and Key Club.