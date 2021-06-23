Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Allen earns Kiwanis scholarship

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWVcW_0adMzG0h00
Hannah Kay Allen receives a $750 check after winning the Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Russell High School. At left is Tom Saylor, treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, and at right is Lisa Henderson, chair of the scholarship committee. Submitted photo

RUSSELL Russell High School’s Hannah Kay Allen is the recipient of the 2021 Kiwanis Key Club scholarship.

Treasurer Tom Saylor and scholarship chair Lisa Henderson handed Allen the $750 scholarship check at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County.

Allen plans to attend the University of Kentucky this fall, majoring in chemistry and biology, then pursue a degree in radiology.

She has been accepted into the Lunsford research program and will have the opportunity to shadow a radiologist this fall, according to the Kiwanis Club.

Allen said she was inspired to pursue a career in radiology when her grandma had to travel to Cleveland for a radiology procedure not available here. “I want to bring procedures like she needed back to Appalachia,” she told Kiwanians.

Allen is the daughter of Jerry and Tonya Allen, of Greenup. She was an elementary student in the Greenup County school system before transferring to Russell when she started middle school.

She was co-captain of the varsity softball team at Russell. She was also a member of several other school organizations, including the science olympiad team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club and Key Club.

Community Policy
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
1K+
Followers
90
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachia#Softball#Kiwanis Key Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Greenfield Daily Reporter

MVHS graduate earns Professional Women scholarship

McCORDSVILLE — Emily Rollo was awarded a $1,000 scholarship in May from Hancock County Business and Professional Women. Rollo, a 2021 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School, plans to attend the nursing program at the University of Southern Indiana. She is already a certified nursing assistant, having taken course work in a medical setting to acquire the certificate simultaneously with her high school classes. This was a pilot program at MVHS, and she interned for 75 hours at Springhurst Campus in Greenfield.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Cherokee County high school graduates earn $1K scholarships

Six Cherokee County School District Class of 2021 graduates have earned scholarships from ABM Industry Groups. The company, which provides custodial services for CCSD schools, each year awards a $1,000 scholarship to one graduating senior from each of CCSD’s high schools. The six winners are selected by a scholarship committee of retired CCSD educators and ABM representatives based on a student’s involvement in school and community activities and service; personal essays; and references.
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park graduate earns Waldie Memorial Scholarship

Bethel Park High School graduate Ethan Donovan feels a connection with Ken Waldie because of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Donovan, 18, learned while making a video for an AP History project that Waldie, a Bethel Park graduate, was on the first plane that struck the World Trade Center in New York City during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and that his childhood friends and classmates instituted a memorial scholarship in his name.
Times Reporter

Strasburg-Franklin High School graduates earn more than $400,000 in scholarships, grants

STRASBURG — The 2021 Strasburg-Franklin High School graduates were awarded numerous scholarships and grants to help pay for their college educations. Many are renewable. The graduates earned more than $400,000 in scholarships and grants. Hayes Johnson was valedictorian and Spencer Dailey was salutatorian. Graduates received these awards:. • Spencer Dailey,...
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

Local students earn $12,000 Golden LEAF scholarships

Five area high school graduates are among 215 rural North Carolina students selected to receive $12,000 scholarships from The Golden LEAF Foundation, the organization announced this week. The local recipients are Jesse Briley of Greene Central High School, Christina Cherry of South Central High, Brent Jackson and Eleazar Yisrael of...
Reynoldsburg, OHCircleville Herald

Teays Valley grad earns National Technical Honor Society Scholarship

GROVEPORT — Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools is proud to announce that Nathan Sears has been named one of this year’s recipients of the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship given to students that exemplify the seven character attributes of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). Sears, of Reynoldsburg, a 2021 Eastland-Fairfield...
Geauga County Maple Leaf

East Geauga Kiwanis Recognizes Students

The East Geauga Kiwanis Club gave recognition to students from Berkshire and Cardinal high schools on June 15 during its annual awards banquet at Mary Yoder’s Restaurant in Middlefield. Two freshmen from each high school were recognized for excellent performance in class. They are Evania McCandless and Mason Mendolera from...
New Britain, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

PHS students earn community foundation scholarships

The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain has awarded $302,710 in scholarships to 73 students from Berlin, New Britain, Plainville, Southington and other communities through a variety of managed scholarship funds established by individual donors. Since its inception in 1941, the foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships. This is the first time the foundation has awarded over $300,000 in scholarships in a single year.
illinoisstate.edu

Creative, generous heart earns dedicated volunteer a McLean County Full Tuition Scholarship

Beth Clark can’t remember a time when she wasn’t a volunteer. Living on the family farm, her calendar was always full with chores to be done. Plus, at Lexington High School she was active in all things musical as well as competing all four years in track and field. Her senior year she was team captain and a state finalist in discus. But, since childhood she’s made time to volunteer.
nny360.com

Paul V. Moore Class of 2021 earns more than $100,000 in scholarships

CENTRAL SQUARE — This year’s Redhawk senior class was presented with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards at Paul V. Moore High School’s annual year-end recognition ceremony. Held outside this year for the first time at the school’s athletic stadium, parents were able to watch their seniors as they...
metteradvertiser.com

Kiwanis celebrates 98 years

At the June 14, 2021, meeting, 28 members and guests celebrated the Metter Kiwanis Club’s 98th Anniversary, including 11 past presidents. After cutting the cake and serving punch, Larry Hadden, a member of the club for over 40 years, spoke about the history of the Metter club and provided humorous stories about past presidents and members. The club was chartered on June 19, 1923, only eight years after Kiwanis International was formed, and has been a driving force in the local community for decades.
Posted by
Big Country 96.9

Madawasaka Fort Kent & Van Buren Grads Earn Scholarship

At completion of the academic year a local bank awarded $6,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates. The six award winners came from three separate high schools in the St. John Valley. These students were selected on a number of criterion with a focus in community service and volunteering.
Ironton Tribune

Raceland’s West recipient of East Greenup County Kiwanis Club scholarship

Shalyn West is the recipient of the 2021 Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Raceland-Worthington High School. West accepted the $750 scholarship during a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County from club president Josh Joseph. The recent Raceland-Worthington grad told Kiwanians she would be attending Morehead State...
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Kiwanis Club of La Cañada Awards Scholarships, Honors Local High School Graduates

Propelled by the energy of a “live” in-person meeting, the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada recently celebrated four local graduating seniors with scholarships of $3,000 each. The criteria for the award included their dedicated community service and schoolwork performance as well as being highly recommended by the staff of high school counselors. Another major component was the students’ future goals as the aim of the awards is to help youth to pursue their dreams of making a difference though higher education.
Statesboro Herald

Statesboro High grad earns top scholarship at West Georgia

Aiden Lee Womack, a 2021 honor graduate of Statesboro High School, has been recognized with multiple honors by the University of West Georgia. In March, Womack was named the recipient of the Waring Merit Scholarship. The scholarship was established by Henrietta Waring in memory of her husband, Dr. Antonio Waring Jr., who was a pioneer of anthropology in Georgia. Waring was a pediatrician from Savannah, whose lifelong passion was anthropology and who participated in archaeological research and excavations throughout the southeastern United States. It was Waring’s request that the endowment monies be used to raise awareness and appreciation for the study of what it means to be human.
weeklyvillager.com

Newton Falls Kiwanis Presents Books

Newton Falls – To promote reading, the Kiwanis Club of Newton Falls donated new books to all second graders this year since school closed early last year. Their teachers are Brenda Hibbard, Linda McIntosh, and Robyn Minkewicz. Kiwanis also presented books to each first grader to encourage summer reading. The...
themadisonrecord.com

Grayson Waggoner earns UNA’s George Lindsey Cinematic Arts Scholarship

MADISON – A well-known media personality from James Clemens High School, Grayson Waggoner knows how to reach an audience. Waggoner has earned the George Lindsey Cinematic Arts Scholarship from the University of North Alabama. A recent Jets graduate, Waggoner applied for UNA leadership scholarships; his resume included film and theatre...
shu.edu

Nursing Student Strives for Excellence, Earns Multiple Scholarships

Most recently she was the recipient of a scholarship from the Mid-State Black Nurses Association of New Jersey (MSBNA), which is awarded based on the student's academic accomplishments, servant leadership roles, financial need, and various participations as a student nurse. Babayemi was also the recipient of the Robert & Mary...
Daily Telegram

Two Monroe County high school youth earn Monroe/Lenawee County AFL-CIO Central Labor Council scholarships

Two Monroe County high school students were named recipients of annually awarded scholarship funds from the Monroe/Lenawee County AFL-CIO Central Labor Council. Caroline Groll, a 2020-21 graduate of Bedford High School and Emma Spradling, a 2020-21 graduate of Whiteford High School are this year’s two scholarship awardees, each receiving $1,000 in funds as presented in a virtual meeting May 10, a news release said.