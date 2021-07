BUNKER HILL, KS – The Finnup Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS with a grant for $20,000 to support the educational programming, PBS KIDS, on Smoky Hills PBS. Michael Quade, Director of Broadcasting for Smoky Hills PBS stated, “With the support of the Finnup Foundation, we are again able to offer PBS KIDS programming, which provides the tools to support the social and emotional growth of young children throughout our viewing area in Central and Western Kansas. All absolutely FREE to families over the air and on the PBS Video app. We want to thank the Finnup Foundation for their continued support!”