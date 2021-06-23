Liverpool Target Jeremy Doku Shines On His EURO's Start

This Monday, one of Liverpool's most consistent transfer links played an impressive match for Belgium in the EURO's.

19 year-old Jeremy Doku who is currently playing for French side Rennes found his way into the starting lineup for Belgium as they faced Finland in a match that ended in a 2-0 victory.

Jeremy Doku was the centre of attention to many fans, as he wasn't a familiar face in the regular starting XI.

Stats Against Finland

Jeremy Doku celebrates after scoring for Belgium

The Belgian forward took part in 75 minutes of the match, he managed to get two shots and a had a total of 81% pass success.

He also contributed with three key passes and won six duels in the game.

In the defensive side he had four recoveries, one areal duel won, and also blocked one shot proving that he can also add to the defensive side of the game.

Fan Reactions

His display did not go under the radar for fans, as many supporters from different clubs all over the world went on social media to show their appreciation for the player.

Liverpool's Push for Doku

A few months back Jeremy confirmed Liverpool's interest in an interview, and went as far as to say that Jurgen Klopp and other Liverpool players spoke to him in order to convince him for a move.

Speaking to Ouest France [via Liverpool ECHO]:

"I was able to discuss with Jurgen [Klopp], Mane, [Georginio] Wijnaldum… [Steven] Gerrard too. I talked a lot with Mane but we didn't really talk about football. We talked about everything."

"As soon as I’m asked if I regret it, I always say no, because if Liverpool came to me at 15, if they like me, they’ll come back later, that’s certain. It’s up to me to be play well."

Can a move capitalized this summer?

Doku could surely be a possibility.

The Reds are definitely on the lookout for a forward with the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Harry Wilson all looking likely to leave the club this summer.