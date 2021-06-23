Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Rochelle, NY

Iona College Media & Strategic Communication Students Win National Advertising Award

iona.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass wins “Best Bold Idea” award in American Advertising Federation’s National Student Advertising Competition. NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — In a first for Iona College, students in the 2021 Media & Strategic Communication Department’s Advertising Campaigns class won the “Best Bold Idea” award in the prestigious American Advertising Federation’s National Student Advertising Competition. An exceptional representation of the College’s brand promise to “Learn Outside the Lines,” these Iona students gained invaluable experience beyond the classroom as they presented an innovative creative campaign for the dating app Tinder.

www.iona.edu
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Rochelle, NY
Education
City
New Rochelle, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan College#Business School#Advertising Campaigns#Pace University#St John S University#The Miami Ad School#Iona Founded#Catholic#Aacsb International#The Princeton Review#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...