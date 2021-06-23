Iona College Media & Strategic Communication Students Win National Advertising Award

Class wins “Best Bold Idea” award in American Advertising Federation’s National Student Advertising Competition. NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — In a first for Iona College, students in the 2021 Media & Strategic Communication Department’s Advertising Campaigns class won the “Best Bold Idea” award in the prestigious American Advertising Federation’s National Student Advertising Competition. An exceptional representation of the College’s brand promise to “Learn Outside the Lines,” these Iona students gained invaluable experience beyond the classroom as they presented an innovative creative campaign for the dating app Tinder.