Recent college graduates in Lompoc are offered a $500 rebate on lease or finance of select Toyota vehicles. Owning a car is a dream for most people who are fresh out of college and about to take a step into the corporate world. Toyota of Lompoc in Lompoc, Calif., has come up with a College Graduate Rebate Program for qualifying graduates. All the graduates who qualify can receive a $500 rebate on all new unlicensed Toyota models when you finance or lease through Toyota of Lompoc and Toyota Financial Services (TFS). Students who have graduated in the past 2 calendar years or in the next 6 months with proof of current employment would be qualified for this rebate program.