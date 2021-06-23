Kennedy Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs in Poland Crash

A one-vehicle crash in the Town of Poland on Saturday resulted in an impaired driving charge against a Kennedy man. State Police in Jamestown responded to Leach Hill Road at about 7:30 PM and found that a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Jacob Jones lost traction, causing him to overcorrect and drive into a ditch. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Jamestown barracks, where a Fredonia Police Department Drug Recognition Expert determined that he was under the influence of cannabis. Jones provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua and is scheduled to appear in Poland Town Court on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs. Troopers add that Jones and his passenger were both uninjured in the crash.