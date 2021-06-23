Jamestown Man Charged with Impaired Driving Under Leandra's Law

A Jamestown man is facing a felony impaired driving charge under Leandra's Law after a traffic stop last Friday in the Town of Ellicott. State Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Jonathan King on North Main Street Extension just before 10:00 PM and saw that King was exhibiting multiple signs of impairment consistent with marijuana use. He also had a child inside his vehicle at the time of the stop. Troopers charged King with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs and issued him an appearance ticket for Ellicott Town Court. The child was turned over to a family member.