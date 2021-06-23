Traci Blido named director of Central Virginia Workforce Development Board
A well-known name in the Central Virginia business community has been selected to lead the region’s workforce development efforts. The Central Virginia Workforce Development Board voted Tuesday to name Traci Blido as its next Workforce Development Director, following a nationwide search that attracted more than 50 highly-qualified applicants. Blido will officially begin her new role on July 1, 2021.www.altavistajournal.com