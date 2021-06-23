Neco Williams Likely To Leave Liverpool This Summer

Liverpool fans will be hoping for a busy summer full of incomings, but it is more likely the Reds will be busy selling this summer.

One man who could possibly depart Anfield before the new season is Neco Williams.

The 20 year-old Welshman is currently away with his national team who recently qualified for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Williams played a fantastic 86 minutes against Italy last Sunday which resulted in a 1-0 loss, but Wales would qualify regardless due to the four points they already had in the group going into the game.

Neco Williams and Jurgen Klopp having a discussion

According to The Athletic, Williams could leave for a fee of £10million this summer with clubs such as Aston Villa and Leeds both interested.

Leeds require cover in both right and left-back positions, where the Welshman can also play.

Other Premier League clubs such as Southampton and Burnley have also been monitoring Neco Williams situation over the last 12 months. His current contract with Liverpool expires in 2025.

Neco Williams lifts Liverpool's Premier League trophy.

The Liverpool right-back has been constant in the Reds squad for several seasons now, but has failed to get many minutes within the first team ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On occasion, the Wales international has also played left-back for the Reds.

The Athletic's report states that if an offer of £10million comes in for Williams, Liverpool will not hesitate to accept it.

A move away from Anfield seems the most logical next step for Neco Williams.

Still a young player, regular first team football will only improve his game.

The full-back has already shown massive potential competing on a big stage such as the European Championships against arguably one of the now favourites to win the competition.