Gilbane Building Company in association with T&G Constructors Selected as Construction Management Firm to Build National Pulse Memorial & Museum
ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Gilbane Building Company in association with T&G Constructors, was selected by onePULSE Foundation as the construction management firm at risk to build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum. onePULSE Foundation is the nonprofit established following the June 12, 2016, tragedy to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed and to create a sanctuary of hope.www.timesunion.com