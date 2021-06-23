Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 6.22.21

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and WWE is back with its latest episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have the build to next month’s Great American Bash special as Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly do battle with opponents of their choosing (Kushida in O’Reilly’s case and probably that plastic bag from American Beauty in Cole’s), Franky Monet in action, the debut at last of whatever the Diamond Mine is, and of course Samoa Joe probably killing someone for stepping out of line. There’s plenty to look forward to, so let’s get right into it.