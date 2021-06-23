Cancel
Kevin's WWE NXT Review 6.22.21

By Kevin Pantoja
 June 22nd, 2021

Cover picture for the articleJune 22nd, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. After a few weeks off due to it being a pretty busy few weeks for me, I’m back with an NXT review!. Adam Cole came out to start the show and he’s supposed to pick his opponents the same way that Kyle O’Reilly picked his last week (KUSHIDA in tonight’s main event). He said he wouldn’t do that because nobody tells him what to do. Young Carmelo Hayes interrupted to change his mind. Cole asked how he would and Hayes said, “RUTHLESS AGGRESSION” before slapping him. Hayes confirmed as a John Cena fan. Legend.

