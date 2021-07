Train to Be a Certified Medical Billing and Coding Specialist. Medical billing and coding is a rising star in the healthcare field today. This 100% online course will prepare you to start a career in this high-demand occupation and earn the medical billing and coding professional certification that best aligns with your interest and career goals. You’ll learn how to use the Healthcare Common procedure Coding System (HCPCS) and the CPT Category II and ICD-10 codes. Additionally, you’ll gain hands-on practice using medical billing and coding software. Upon course completion, you’ll receive a voucher for the certification exam of your choice: CPC, CCA or CBCS.