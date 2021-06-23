Kalamazoo County daycare’s license suspended after child wanders into traffic on M-89

The following is a guest opinion from Pat DiGiovanni, Dave Feehan, Jack Hopkins and Ken Nacci. This week, the Kalamazoo community lost a titan in Marilyn Schlack, former president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College. She manifested all the great qualities in leadership that has made Kalamazoo the special place that it is in our state and nation. She was fearless in her beliefs of a strong community college system that would be accessible and affordable for all. And under her stewardship, Marilyn made KVCC one of the finest community colleges in the state of Michigan.