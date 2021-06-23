Cancel
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County daycare’s license suspended after child wanders into traffic on M-89

By Marie Weidmayer
Kalamazoo Gazette
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – After a child wandered out of a playground and into traffic at a Kalamazoo-area daycare, the state has suspended its license. The license for Heather’s Little Wonders Daycare, located near the intersection of North 44th Street and East D Avenue (M-89) in Ross Township, was suspended June 22, a news release from Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said. The department plans to revoke the license held by daycare owner Heather Putt, the release said.

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive

Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
MLive

Kalamazoo County deputy acted in self-defense in fatal shooting, prosecutor rules

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy acted in self-defense when he shot a man in December, officials said. Deputy Michael Leeger acted in self-defense and was justified using lethal force in a Dec. 18 shooting, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said in a report releases Wednesday, June 30. Leeger will not face any criminal charges, Getting ruled.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police looking for missing Kalamazoo man

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police are looking for a 61-year-old man who went missing from his Kalamazoo home Tuesday, June 29. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers want to locate Jeffrey Jurena. He was last seen leaving his residence in the 700 block of Royce Avenue about 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
MLive

First case of Delta COVID-19 variant confirmed in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI — The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department reports that the first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant in Kalamazoo County has been identified in a resident. Public health officials are conducting contact tracing and disease investigation to identify close contacts and vaccination status, the health department...
Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
MLive

Kalamazoo District Court judge to retire July 1

KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo County judge is retiring after 17 years on the bench. Kalamazoo County District Judge Anne Blatchford will retire Thursday, July 1, a June 29 news release from Kalamazoo County said. Blatchford was first elected in 2004 and was reelected twice, in 2010 and 2018, the...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Legacy of Kalamazoo leader Marilyn Schlack is worthy of recognition (opinion)

The following is a guest opinion from Pat DiGiovanni, Dave Feehan, Jack Hopkins and Ken Nacci. This week, the Kalamazoo community lost a titan in Marilyn Schlack, former president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College. She manifested all the great qualities in leadership that has made Kalamazoo the special place that it is in our state and nation. She was fearless in her beliefs of a strong community college system that would be accessible and affordable for all. And under her stewardship, Marilyn made KVCC one of the finest community colleges in the state of Michigan.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
MLive

Minor shot at Kalamazoo apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, MI – A minor male was shot early Tuesday morning. The male was shot around 4:45 a.m. on June 29 at Fox Ridge Apartments, 1320 Fox Ridge Drive, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Ryan Bridges said. His injuries are not life-threatening, and he was taken to...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Western Michigan wins $1.9M grant to train ‘culturally and linguistically responsive’ behavioral health workers

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University received a nearly $2 million grant to help train future practitioners in behavioral health. Three WMU faculty members — Bridget E. Weller, Carla Adkison-Johnson and Jennifer Harrison — received the $1.9 million award to support the development of a culturally and linguistically responsive behavioral health workforce, according to a press release from the university.