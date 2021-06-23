Kalamazoo County daycare’s license suspended after child wanders into traffic on M-89
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – After a child wandered out of a playground and into traffic at a Kalamazoo-area daycare, the state has suspended its license. The license for Heather’s Little Wonders Daycare, located near the intersection of North 44th Street and East D Avenue (M-89) in Ross Township, was suspended June 22, a news release from Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said. The department plans to revoke the license held by daycare owner Heather Putt, the release said.www.mlive.com