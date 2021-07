Apple has revealed a huge number of new straps and faces for its Watch ahead of the Olympics.The company is selling 22 new versions of its “Sport Loop” bands that come in the colours of a range of countries. Each of them also comes with a matching face so that the screen and the band show the same colours.The company did not mention the Olympics specifically, but all of the bands feature countries that are likely to be prominent at the games, and Apple said that the bands had been launched to “celebrate the indescribable drive and competitive spirit of...