IRS to hold events in Detroit, elsewhere to reach those who could miss out on Child Tax Credit

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big push to get struggling families big money this summer has taken a new twist. The IRS soon will be there in person to offer some help. The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday that special events will be held in Detroit and 11 other cities by the IRS and various partners to help eligible families, particularly those who normally do not file a federal tax return, to file a 2020 income tax return or register for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit.

