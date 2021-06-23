Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paul Rudd Crashs Conan to Pull One Final Mac & Me Prank

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Paul Rudd is currently well known for bringing joy to Marvel fans as Ant-Man, he reminded everyone this week of a different kind of joy he has brought over the last 20 years pranking host Conan O'Brien on his talk show with a now infamous scene from '80s movie Mac and Me.

movieweb.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Paul Rudd's Running Joke on Conan O'Brien Explained

Paul Rudd appeared on Conan O'Brien's talk show for perhaps the final time last night and continued a tradition between the pair that stretches back 17 years. Gatecrashing Bill Hader's appearance on Conan, Rudd came out to prank O'Brien and the audience by playing a bizarre clip of the 80s movie Mac and Me not once, but twice.
TV & VideosPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer: Will Ferrell Gets Therapy From Paul Rudd

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are back together in The Shrink Next Door, a limited series that’s coming to Apple TV+ this fall. The show is based on a true story — and the Wondery podcast of the same name — and stars Ferrell as a man whose increasingly close relationship with his therapist (Rudd) begins to raise eyebrows among the other people in his life. The show is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds) and Jesse Peretz (Our Idiot Brother), and also stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.
TV & VideosCollider

Paul Rudd Is an Evil Psychiatrist in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for The Shrink Next Door, the highly-anticipated dark comedy limited series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Inspired by true events, the eight-episode series will explore the relationship between an ill-intentioned psychiatrist and the patient who has his life stolen by the doctor. The...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

First Trailer For Paul Rudd And Will Ferrell’s New Streaming Show

Dark comedies are sometimes a little hard for people to get simply because, well, the type of comedy is hard to get used to since it’s not exactly what people are expecting considering that comedy is usually pretty obvious and makes us laugh. Dark comedy usually makes a lot of people feel bad for laughing since it centers around subjects that don’t always appear to be funny but are set up in a way that is hilarious at times even if one doesn’t feel like they should be laughing. Did everybody get all that? The Shrink Next Door is already looking like something that will take the combined comedic talents of Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd and douse them in a thick and viscous layer of mud in a manner that’s going to appear somehow ironic and meaningful at the same time. That’s one perception at least since as the character Ferrell is playing unveils more about himself those layers of mud are going to be wiped off, peeled off, cracked off, whatever needs to be done in order to get to the heart of whatever issues he’s facing. And Paul Rudd will be the one holding the rag, chipping at the edges, or hosing down the layers to make sure that the issues do get revealed. In short, it looks like something that will confuse people as to when they should laugh and when they shouldn’t.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Paul Rudd Won't Let Conan O'Brien Depart Without A Late-Night Gift

Conan O'Brien has been celebrating his last shows on late-night television with some big-name guests joining him on Conan, including a recent interview with Bill Hader. The show has been going for eleven seasons on TBS, which began the mark of Conan's return to late-night after the heated departure from NBC. A continued and favorite guest of O'Brien's who appeared on NBC and then TBS is Paul Rudd. A man that seems to not age, Rudd is not known for what he brings to an interview as much as for what he doesn't- and how it somehow surprises Conan every time.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

The view from one of the final Conan tapings

After almost 30 years, Conan O’Brien is stepping away from late-night TV, choosing to focus on projects like a weekly variety show on HBO Max and his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. It’s a wise move for Conan, who often shines brightest when left to his own longer-form devices, like remote segments or charming travel specials. That being said, it’s still a blow to #TeamCoco diehards like the fans who went hard for him following his ill-fated Tonight Show run, or those who, like Bill Hader, found Conan in the early 1990s and identified with his absurdist humor. To get a glimpse into the fandom and what Conan’s last few late nights in front of a live audience were like, we nabbed a ticket to one of the final tapings—the June 14 episode, with special guest Patton Oswalt—to check it out for ourselves. Here’s what we took away.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch SNL Vet Bill Hader Hilariously Lose It As Paul Rudd Crashes Conan O'Brien Interview One Final Time

Saying goodbye to a longtime TV staple is never a fun thing to deal with, but it certainly helps when that TV staple supplies big laughs and manic glee like TBS' Conan does. Conan O'Brien's talk show is indeed ending this week, but not before the host welcomed back SNL alum and social media avoider Bill Hader, whose interview was gloriously derailed by a "surprise" appearance from everyone's favorite person, Paul Rudd, and everyone's favorite movie footage, Paul Rudd's infamous Mac and Me clip.
Celebritiesmediapost.com

Conan Says Good-Bye In Not-Very-Grand Finale

Conan O’Brien said good-bye to late-night TV last Thursday and hardly anybody noticed. It was not his fault. He did not change, but the times did, along with his circumstances. His show, “Conan” on TBS, had long been whittled down to a drab, bare-bones half-hour, shorn of, among other things, his band and the other half-hour that once made it a one-hour show.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Conan O’Brien’s Farewell to Late Night

Conan O’Brien has been a fixture on late night television since 1993. He was given the job replacing David Letterman at 12:35 on NBC when he was an unknown comedy writer and despite disastrous early reviews (and O’Brien’s own tentative performance at first) he grew into one of the most beloved talk-show hosts of his generation.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Jack Black Prepares To Be The Final Guest On CONAN

The countdown begins. The final hour-long episode of #CONAN airs this Thursday, 6/24 @ 10/9c with guest Jack Black. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...