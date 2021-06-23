Turner & Hooch Trailer Arrives with a Surprising Death on Disney+
We have the first trailer for Disney's Turner & Hooch TV show. And the Disney+ series has not pulled any punches as the sneak peek comes with a pretty surprising reveal right off the bat. Josh Peck, of Drake & Josh fame, is starring in the lead role and he is playing the son of Detective Scott Turner, Tom Hanks' character from the 1989 movie of the same name. However, as the trailer reveals, his dad is dead, which pretty much rules out any hope for a Hanks cameo, barring a flashback of some kind.movieweb.com