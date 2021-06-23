Turner & Hooch Trailer Arrives with a Surprising Death on Disney+

Myself and others have dispensed a lot of digital ink in regard to what the success of “movie a” or the failure of "movie b” means for the future of pandemic-era (and ideally post-pandemic) theatrical moviegoing. Sure, it’s great that F9 opened with $70 million domestic, Godzilla Vs. Kong stomped past $100 million in North America and Marvel’s Black Widow is tracking for an over/under $85 million launch next week. But those are among the safest franchises around. What does this mean for the old-school “movie-movie,” the star-driven programmer that was already on the commercial decline five years before Covid due to a demographic shift from theatrical moviegoing to streaming consumption. In that sense, one of the this summer’s happiest box office stories has been Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham’s Wrath of Man.