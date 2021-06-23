Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Turner & Hooch Trailer Arrives with a Surprising Death on Disney+

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have the first trailer for Disney's Turner & Hooch TV show. And the Disney+ series has not pulled any punches as the sneak peek comes with a pretty surprising reveal right off the bat. Josh Peck, of Drake & Josh fame, is starring in the lead role and he is playing the son of Detective Scott Turner, Tom Hanks' character from the 1989 movie of the same name. However, as the trailer reveals, his dad is dead, which pretty much rules out any hope for a Hanks cameo, barring a flashback of some kind.

movieweb.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndsy Fonseca
Person
Reginald Veljohnson
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Laura Turner
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Jeremy Maguire
Person
Brandon Jay Mclaren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake Josh#Us Marshal#Turner Hooch Tv#Us Marshal#French#Apes#Fx#Hooch Disney Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

STX Returns To The Movies With Jason Statham, Kristen Bell, Chris Pine And More

Myself and others have dispensed a lot of digital ink in regard to what the success of “movie a” or the failure of "movie b” means for the future of pandemic-era (and ideally post-pandemic) theatrical moviegoing. Sure, it’s great that F9 opened with $70 million domestic, Godzilla Vs. Kong stomped past $100 million in North America and Marvel’s Black Widow is tracking for an over/under $85 million launch next week. But those are among the safest franchises around. What does this mean for the old-school “movie-movie,” the star-driven programmer that was already on the commercial decline five years before Covid due to a demographic shift from theatrical moviegoing to streaming consumption. In that sense, one of the this summer’s happiest box office stories has been Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham’s Wrath of Man.
TV & VideosPeople

Josh Peck Gets More Than He Bargains for in First Turner & Hooch Trailer

Josh Peck's upcoming Disney+ series, Turner & Hooch, looks absolutely paw-fect. Based on the Tom Hanks-led 1989 comedy film of the same name, the series sees Peck's character, U.S. Marshall Scott Turner Jr., inherit Hooch - a large dog that his late father, Scott Turner Sr. (Hanks), rescued from an animal shelter. Over time, Scott realizes that Hooch is the partner he never knew he needed.
Movieskiss951.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire Anthology Series Arriving on Disney+ in 2022!

ANIMATED ANTHOLOGY “KIZAZI MOTO: GENERATION FIRE”. Ten Part Sci-Fi Series Takes Audiences on Exhilarating Ride into Africa’s Future. Peter Ramsey Joins the Ranks as Executive Producer. – Creators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt will bring their unique visions to audiences around the world with “Kizazi Moto:...
Moviespurewow.com

This Nicole Kidman Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List—and It Looks So Intense

We couldn't get enough of Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies or in Bombshell, and now, it looks like she has another tense drama that somehow slipped under our radar. Netflix uploaded Kidman's 2005 flick The Interpreter, where she plays Silvia Broome, a language interpreter at the United Nations in New York City. In the movie, Broome claims that she has overheard an assassination plot, except those around her begin to wonder if they can trust her. Meanwhile, she sets in action a series of dangerous events that could end up costing some lives.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Streaming Roundup (6/25/21), Including ‘Turner & Hooch’ and ‘Amy Learns To…’

“Turner & Hooch” will stream on Disney+ on July 21, inspired by the original 1989 movie starring Tom Hanks. This round, an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshal inherits a big dog he didn’t want, but is exactly the partner he needs. Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of the detective Hanks played in the film. The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s street-smart partner, and Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a marine-turned-U.S. Marshal.
Moviesallears.net

Merchandise for Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Arrives in Disney World!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. And today, we found some new Luca-themed merch that can help you get ready to watch Disney’s newest movie!. No Disney trip is complete without a MagicBand, and we...
Petscrossroadstoday.com

‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: An Unruly Dog Turns Scott’s Life Upside Down (VIDEO)

Man’s best friend may become man’s best…partner for Scott Turner (Josh Peck) in the new Disney+ series. The streaming service has unveiled the official trailer and poster for Turner & Hooch, premiering Wednesday, July 21, and while Peck’s ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal may not be on board with his sudden inheritance of the unruly dog, Hooch, that does seem to change… eventually.
North Aurora, IL101wkqx.com

The ‘Karen’ Movie Trailer Has Arrived!

You can thank Brian, Ali, & Justin for providing Hollywood with some fresh ideas for a change. The trailer for ‘Karen’, a new film starring Taryn Manning from Orange is the New Black, is finally here. If a sequel is made, we’ve heard North Aurora has some future stars in...
Moviescinelinx.com

New The Suicide Squad Trailer has Arrived

Warner Bros. launched an all new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, giving out more story details and tons of great action. I didn’t think another trailer for The Suicide Squad could possibly get me anymore hyped than I was. And yet, WB has come in with this newest trailer that whips untold amounts of ass:
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Titans Season 3 First Trailer Immediately References The Joker's Arrival For A Death In The Family Arc

After a somewhat extended hiatus away from the disturbing comforts of Gotham City and other Titans settings, fans finally have our first big taste of what Season 3 will look like with the release of the mood-driven trailer seen above. And even though it always seemed inevitable that Titans would take Curran Walters' Jason Todd to some of the character's darkest moments from the comics, I was nonetheless a bit shocked (in the best way) to see the trailer immediately going hard on teasing the iconic A Death in the Family storyline.
MoviesTV Fanatic

Turner & Hooch Kills Off Tom Hanks' Character in First Trailer

Are you ready for a very different Turner & Hooch?. Disney+ on Wednesday unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming original series, Turner & Hooch, based on the 1989 movie of the same name. Hanks starred in the latter as a detective who took on Hooch, and well, hilarious moments...
Moviespinalcentral.com

Disney and Pixar’s Luca | Official Trailer | Disney+

This summer, you’re invited to Portorosso. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Luca and see the film June 18 on Disney+. Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”), “Luca” releases June 18 on Disney+.
Moviesheyuguys.com

New trailer arrives for musical comedy series Schmigadoon!

AppleTV has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. The series is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals and stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.” The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.