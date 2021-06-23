Kevin Costner Overwhelmed by Fans' Response After Sharing Yellowstone Season 4 Photo

Yellowstone is arguably the hottest show to come out in years and while admittedly late to the party, I can't wait for the premiere of season 4!. Currently, I'm on season 3 episode 8 of Yellowstone and by this Sunday, I'm positive I'll be caught up with the rest of the world on all things Dutton. I hate to admit it, but I just went through the entire onscreen TV guide to see if the new season will start this Sunday on Father's Day, June 20, 2021. I didn't see much on the Paramount Network's schedule other than back-to-back episodes of that show Bar Rescue. Why do so many fans think that's when the new season will premiere? That's because the last three seasons have launched on Father's Day. Why mess with success?