The latest iPad Air and more Apple products are still getting Prime Day discounts

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just witnessed two days of incredible prices and discounts during the latest Amazon Prime Day. However, it seems that some of those discounts have decided to stick around for a while longer. We recently found the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air getting the same discounts it received during Prime Day, which means you can get the 64GB WiFi-only version for just $520, which means you get a 13 percent discount. This means you can save $79 off almost every color variant, as the Rose Gold option is the only one selling for $539 with $60 savings. If you want to double up your storage space, you can grab the 256GB variant for $649 on any of its five different color options, as they’re all getting a $100 discount.

