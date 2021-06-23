Cancel
Anthony Mackie On ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’, Playing Everyone From Tupac To MLK, And Becoming Captain America – The Actor’s Side

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
 7 days ago

Anthony Mackie really knows how to pick ‘em. He’s had an enviable run — from his very first movie role as Papa Doc in the Eminem film 8 Mile to significant roles in Best Picture winners Million Dollar Baby and The Hurt Locker to career highlights such as playing Martin Luther King Jr. in HBO’s All the Way, Tupac Shakur in Notorious, Hakim Jamal in Seberg, King in The Hate U Give, as well as such acclaimed roles in Detroit, Black or White and as Bernard Garrett in the recent Image Award winner The Banker. Oh, and of course he is a significant player in the Marvel Universe, appearing as Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Captain America and Avengers movies and most recently in the hit Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier opposite Sebastian Stan.

deadline.com
