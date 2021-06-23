Cancel
Loki Director 'Happy' to Confirm Loki's Bisexuality in Episode 3: 'Heart Is So Full That This Is Now Canon in MCU'

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki made Marvel Cinematic Universe history with its third episode on Wednesday, by revealing Tom Hiddleston’s title character to be bisexual — and series director Kate Herron couldn’t be more pleased. “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was...

tvline.com
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Loki’ Suggests a ‘Doctor Strange’ Line Is Key to MCU’s Future

Episode two of the Disney+ series goes deeper into the TVA and its multiverse mysteries. [This story contains spoilers for Loki episode two.]. “I see a scheme. And in that scheme, I see myself.” The second episode of Loki, “The Variant” wastes no time establishing the series’ apparent antagonist whose actions in the final minutes promise to have major ramifications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The premiere, “Glorious Purpose,” introduced audiences to the TVA and the threat of Variants, who under the instruction of god-like aliens, the Time-Keepers, must be erased from existence in order to prevent chaos from being loosed upon the cosmos. Of course, if there’s anything Loki (Tom Hiddleston) excels at, it’s chaos. The second episode puts that to the test, while further establishing this new corner of the MCU. But everything may not be as it appears regarding the TVA’s mission to protect the sacred timeline.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel’s Loki introduces a new major comic book character to the MCU

Warning. This story contains spoilers for Marvel’s Loki Season 1 Episode 2. Keep reading only at your own risk if you haven’t seen it yet. The second episode of Marvel’s Loki has concluded with a pretty important revelation, introducing a significant character from the Thor comics to the MCU. In...
TV SeriesComicBook

There Are Countless Lokis in the MCU

The second episode of Marvel Studios' Loki is here and while the first episode of the Disney+ series got viewers up to date on the God of Mischief's story to now as well as introduced the Time Variance Authority (TVA) - and opened the door to a lot of speculation in the process - the second episode really started the adventure in earnest. Part of that included some more major reveals about how the timeline works and the nature of variants including a pretty major one about just how many versions of Loki are out there.
TV SeriesEsquire

Here’s When Each Episode of Loki Will Be on Disney+

Nothing good lasts forever, but in the case of Disney+'s highly anticipated series, Loki, sometimes good things last barely any time at all. The Tom Hiddleston-led series debuted on Disney+ on June 9, featuring the fan favorite character of Loki in his own standalone adventure. It follows the breakout hit WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as the streamer's third foray into Marvel television, but Loki? That series has been on Marvel fans' radars for a while.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Loki’ Episode 2 Confirms the Nexus in ‘WandaVision’ Was Bad for the MCU

The big news coming out of Loki Episode 2 on Disney+ might seem to be all about Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino), but the real shocker is how deathly important Nexus events are going forward in the MCU. After introducing the concept of Nexus events last week, Loki Episode 2 doubles down on their danger. Apparently when a Variant, like our dear Loki, veers off of the Sacred Timeline, they create these “Nexus events,” which threaten to spark a multiversal war. That should terrify all Wanda Maximoff fans as it seems everything we saw leading up to the birth of the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision was a Nexus event.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Left Confused By New Episode Of Loki

In the plainest of terms, time travel can always be a headf*ck to try and figure out, especially when it’s also dealing with the idea of multiple alternate realities branching out from one Sacred Timeline, all taking place as part of a TV series featuring a lead character who’s technically dead but escaped from 2012 before he ended up getting murdered a few years down the line, although he’s now fully aware of that fact having watched himself die. Got it? Cool, because that’s roughly where we’re at when the second episode of Loki begins.
TV & VideosComicBook

How Loki Is Secretly Introducing The MCU's Next Big Villain

Marvel's Loki Disney+ series may be all about Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian God of Mischief (in all his troublesome variations), but it's also proving to be a game-changing re-framing cosmic power hierarchy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The reveal of the Time Variance Authority and its masters the Time-Keepers has made the Infinity Stones seem like pathetic trinkets (literally), the battle that the TVA fights to protect the Sacred Timeline has already proven to have dire ramifications for the entire MCU. However, true to its titular character Loki may be pulling some tricks on Marvel fans, as it quietly establishes the next big villain for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kang The Conqueror.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Ep. 2: Do The Disney+ Credits Spoil the Variant Reveal? | MCU Canon Fodder

Loki Episode 2 is out and already people have some questions about the Variant Loki OUR variant Loki is hunting with Agent Mobius and it looks like Disney+ may have accidentally spoiled that character's real secret identity. Mobius, Loki and the Time Variance Authority are hot on the trail of this pesky variant and we finally get a look at the villainous secret plan in place tha could wreak havoc across the entire Multiverse and entire MCU. Ok if you're still reading this far, the variant Loki in question is a Lady Loki, or at least we're supposed to think that. There was also a leak in the end credits that suggest she might instead be Sylvie Lushton, a.k.a. Enchantress, but you're not supposed to be reading the description this deep anyway. With Loki, Disney Plus has launched the perfect Loki series, with all storylines focusing on him, or variant versions of him. The Loki official trailer suggested big changes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki explained that Loki TVA is more deadly than Loki Avengers and speaking of Avengers, Tom Hiddleston Loki is also in this show, as is a female Loki, apparently. Loki, Mobius and the TVA are all searching high and low for her to stop her messing the MCU all up. And no, Thor is nowhere to be found. Because of Loki, Marvel villains and heroes alike are in big trouble now. So if Loki Episode 1 got you excited for Loki Episode 2, join Max Scoville for Canon Fodder on IGN for the full breakdown and all the easter eggs we could find. If you're trying to watch Loki, Disney Plus is the way to go, plus Marvel Phase 4 is already well underway, leaving fans ready to see something new. Rockstars like Mobius (a.k.a. Owen Wilson) will make you forget all about WandaVision and maybe start thinking about Secret War. The Loki Villain in Loki will definitely make fans ready for an emergency, awesome if you know what to look for.
MoviesGizmodo

So That's What Loki's Powers Are

In each of Marvel’s films that Loki’s appeared in, the Asgardian trickster god’s gotten into all sorts of chaotic mischief using his intellect and an array of ill-defined mystical powers that allow him to conjure illusions. Though Loki’s copies have typically been convincing enough to give him enough time to run away from danger or whip out his favorite pair of knives like a stage magician, Marvel’s films have glossed over how exactly Odin and Frigga’s youngest son’s magic works.
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 2 Recap: "It's Not About You"

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 2, "The Variant."]. Welcome to Loki Episode 2, which starts off with a delightful Bonnie Tyler tribute and, by the end of things, turns up the chaos dial to 11. "The Variant" begins, as so many stories rarely do, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in the year 1985, where a squad of TVA agents has just arrived at a Renaissance Faire. They don't exactly blend in but they also don't really care, as they're on the hunt to track down the mysterious Variant — which they end up doing, but perhaps not in the manner they'd like. In their pursuit of the villain, the team's leader, C-20 (the always awesome Sasha Lane), gets possessed and ends up taking out her entire squad, before getting knocked out and abducted. Oh, and just like before, the unseen Variant makes sure to grab some more reset charges on their way through the timedoor.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Director Shares Update on MCU Series Finale

We're only two episodes into Loki but it looks like the end is near. Director Kate Herron has just teased an interesting update on the series finale. Loki premiered in the second week of June but the crew were still working on the last few episodes of the show. Interestingly, Herron confirmed this in a tweet that also came with some good news. Check it out below.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Confirms Work Is Done on Season 1 Finale

Just like that, work on the first season of Loki has officially wrapped. Sunday afternoon, Loki director Kate Herron tweeted that she signed off on the final cut of Loki Episode 6, officially sending it to Disney+ to prep for streaming in a matter of weeks. As it stands now, the episode (which serves as the season finale) is scheduled to drop on the streamer July 14th.
TV Seriesallears.net

Why Marvel’s Marketing for ‘Loki’ Is SO Important

Loki has REALLY thrown us for a loop with the taste of the multiverse we’ve gotten as of late. But, there has been a whole lot of Marvel content recently along with Loki as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have already premiered. And, we have even more content on the way with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and MORE.