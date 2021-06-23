Cancel
Chesapeake, VA

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Chesapeake Public Schools work vehicle

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
 7 days ago

A crash involving a Chesapeake Public Schools work vehicle killed one person Wednesday near the South Norfolk area.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 3 p.m. about an accident at the intersection of South Military Highway and Campostella Road, according to a release.

Police said a passenger in a second vehicle died at the scene. Another passenger involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital.

Officials did not say how many people were involved in the collision.

Police asked motorists to use alternate routes while the intersection was closed.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

