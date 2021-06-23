Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

MPM Builds Momentum With New Vice Presidents

By Milwaukee Public Museum
Urban Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) today announced that Rebecca Ehlers has been named Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Visitor Experience, and that Associate Research Curator and Head of Zoology Jen Zaspel, Ph.D., has been promoted to Vice President and Academic Dean. The addition of these two women to MPM’s leadership team will bring in valuable expertise into current vacancies within the organization as it continues to serve its daily mission of showcasing natural and human history while working to achieve the Museum’s strategic vision for the future.

