Best Classical Music For Independence Day
Independence Day in the United States of America celebrates the declaration of independence from Great Britain, proclaiming that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subordinate to or subjects of King George 111. Representatives of the thirteen colonies (the Second Continental Congress) actually voted to declare independence on 2 July 1776 but only declared it publicly two days later. The occasion is traditionally marked by parades, marches, fireworks, concerts, picnics and family reunions. This celebratory selection of music reflects what is a joyous event – with a few looks over the shoulder at the country’s past, its history and its foundation by immigrants. Scroll down to discover our selection of the best pieces of classical music for Independence Day.www.udiscovermusic.com